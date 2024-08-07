Record Rainfall Hits Ri-Bhoi and Guwahati on August 5, Reports IMD

HT Digital

August 7, Wednesday: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported record-breaking rainfall in Ri-Bhoi and Guwahati on August 5. This unprecedented weather event has caused significant disruptions and heightened concerns about flooding and infrastructure damage in the affected areas.

According to the IMD, both regions experienced rainfall levels that surpassed previous records, leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The heavy downpour has also raised fears of potential landslides in vulnerable areas, prompting authorities to issue warnings and take precautionary measures.

“The rainfall recorded in Ri-Bhoi and Guwahati on August 5 is one of the highest we have seen in recent years,” an IMD official stated. “Such extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and pose serious challenges for urban planning and disaster management.”

Local authorities are working tirelessly to manage the aftermath of the heavy rains. Emergency services have been deployed to assist residents, clear waterlogged areas, and ensure the safety of those in affected regions. The administration has also urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The record rainfall has underscored the need for enhanced infrastructure and better preparedness to handle such extreme weather events. As climate change continues to impact weather patterns, the importance of robust disaster management strategies becomes ever more critical.

The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary. Residents are advised to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety advisories issued by local authorities.