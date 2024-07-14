Regional committees of Meghalaya, Assam to meet soon

SHILLONG, July 13: Meghalaya deputy chief minister in-charge urban affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar recently informed that the regional committees of Meghalaya and Assam will be meeting very soon.

Speaking to reporters, Dhar, who is chairman of the regional committee for West Jaintia Hills district, said, “We will try to meet at the earliest possible time.”

He said that the joint visit to the areas of difference may be done at the level of the chief ministers.

Submission of report by the three regional committees on inter-state boundary issue to the state government has been extended till September 30.

This was informed through a notification issued by the Home (Political) Department on July 10. (NNN)