Rio mulls to regulate handloom and textile sector in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 23: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio

proposed to regulate the handloom and textile sector in the

state.

Addressing an inter-departmental meeting on the promotion of

handloom, textiles, and Naga designs at the chief minister’s

residential complex in Kohima on Wednesday, Rio called for

establishment of a structured framework to regulate the textile

industry within the state, with government facilitation of

logistical support, expertise through training, and coherent

marketing policies.

Proposing the creation of a state-level body for the purpose, he

emphasised its role in approving and overseeing the use of

traditional designs for commercial purposes while ensuring

quality control.

Rio highlighted the significance of the Naga culture, traditions,

and vibrant traditional attire.

Stressing the necessity to safeguard and advance these

elements, he underlined the distinctiveness of cultural and

traditional designs that adorn Naga attire, garnering global

intrigue.

While preserving cultural heritage is pivotal, Rio stressed the

importance of aligning with modern demands and adapting

products to market needs. He also called for professionalism in

production to maintain competitiveness in terms of quality and

pricing across the nation.

Minister for women resource development and horticulture

Salhoutuonuo Kruse called for creating an environment

conducive to designer creativity.

Adviser to industries and commerce department Hekani Jakhalu

stressed the need for a comprehensive textile policy and a

digital portal for weaver data. She also underscored the need

for skill development, infrastructure enhancement for

marketing, and collaboration with textile experts.

Chief secretary J Alam raised concern over low weaver wages,

suggesting a wage policy with a minimum wage determination.

He said technical support groups and experts are essential for

development of the sector, along with generic branding to

protect and promote Nagaland’s unique identity.