Rio mulls to regulate handloom and textile sector in Nagaland

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Aug 23: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio
proposed to regulate the handloom and textile sector in the
state.
Addressing an inter-departmental meeting on the promotion of
handloom, textiles, and Naga designs at the chief minister’s
residential complex in Kohima on Wednesday, Rio called for
establishment of a structured framework to regulate the textile
industry within the state, with government facilitation of
logistical support, expertise through training, and coherent
marketing policies.
Proposing the creation of a state-level body for the purpose, he
emphasised its role in approving and overseeing the use of
traditional designs for commercial purposes while ensuring
quality control.
Rio highlighted the significance of the Naga culture, traditions,
and vibrant traditional attire.
Stressing the necessity to safeguard and advance these
elements, he underlined the distinctiveness of cultural and
traditional designs that adorn Naga attire, garnering global
intrigue.
While preserving cultural heritage is pivotal, Rio stressed the
importance of aligning with modern demands and adapting
products to market needs. He also called for professionalism in
production to maintain competitiveness in terms of quality and
pricing across the nation.
Minister for women resource development and horticulture
Salhoutuonuo Kruse called for creating an environment
conducive to designer creativity.
Adviser to industries and commerce department Hekani Jakhalu
stressed the need for a comprehensive textile policy and a
digital portal for weaver data. She also underscored the need
for skill development, infrastructure enhancement for
marketing, and collaboration with textile experts.
Chief secretary J Alam raised concern over low weaver wages,
suggesting a wage policy with a minimum wage determination.
He said technical support groups and experts are essential for
development of the sector, along with generic branding to
protect and promote Nagaland’s unique identity.