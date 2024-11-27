17 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
type here...

Sabroom land port in Tripura ready for operation: LPAI

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, Nov 26: Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) chairman Aditya Mishra on Tuesday said that the land port in Tripura’s Sabroom is ready for operation.

He said it is hoped that the land port in Gomati district adjoining Bangladesh will be made operational by early next year.

- Advertisement -

“The land port at Sabroom adjacent to Bangladesh is ready for operation. We wanted to make it operational on August 14 but could not because of the political situation in the neighbouring country.

Related Posts:

“The land port is important for both the countries. We hope it would be made operational by early next year,” Mishra told reporters on the sidelines of a programme ‘Building Bridge: Trade and Connectivity through Land Port Sabroom’.

BSF Eastern Command additional director general Ravi Gandhi, chief commissioner of customs and indirect taxes, Sailendra Kumar Sinha, and director of industries and commerce department of Tripura government, Vishwasree B, also attended the programme. (PTI)

Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

27 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Ananya Panday’s Dapper Style File is a New Definition of Modern Chic 7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan