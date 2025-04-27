24 C
Siang Royal Academy conducts cleanliness drive at Komlighat

Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, April 26: The Siang Royal Academy, B.Ed College, Pasighat, organized a social service and cleanliness drive at Komlighat on Friday (April 25). During the initiative, students, trainees, and faculty members actively participated in cleaning the area, aiming to raise awareness among the community about the importance and benefits of maintaining cleanliness.

Komlighat, known for its beautiful riverside scenery, had accumulated heaps of garbage over time. The students, with great dedication and effort, cleaned the entire area, removing waste and restoring the natural beauty of the site.

The cleanliness drive was supervised by Pasighat Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tatting Pertin and Er. Tadar Tarang, Executive Engineer of the Pasighat Municipal Corporation. ADC Pertin appreciated the initiative taken by Siang Royal Academy and lauded the efforts of the students and trainees. He emphasized the need for educational institutions to regularly organize such drives to promote community awareness and help establish Pasighat as a major tourist destination, ultimately benefiting the local economy.

ADC Pertin also acknowledged and praised the contributions of Aroty Padung, Chairman of Siang Royal Academy; T. Panyang, Member of the College Management Committee; Dr. P. Chakrabarty, Principal; and the faculty members for leading and supporting this essential initiative.

