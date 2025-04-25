Home Northeast Silence won’t bring justice, India must respond: Pradyot on Pahalgam terror attack

By
The Hills Times
-

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, April 24: Tripura royal scion and Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has strongly condemned provocative statements made by leaders in neighbouring countries, urging the Indian government to take a firm stand in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Reacting to the tragedy that has deeply shocked the nation, Pradyot stated, ”Silence doesn’t bring justice, and fear doesn’t build peace. India must and should respond.”

He criticized the remarks made by Pakistan’s Army General and Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor, calling their rhetoric “completely unacceptable.”

Highlighting concerns over the erosion of democratic norms in the region, Pradyot remarked, ”Ironically, both these individuals are not accountable to the voters of their respective countries. Their words carry weight, but not the will of the people.”

The Tipra Motha leader’s comments come amid rising national outrage and demand for strong diplomatic and strategic responses following the Pahalgam attack.

