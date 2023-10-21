Special Task Force formed to combat criminal groups, announces Tripura CM Manik Saha

HT Digital,

Agartala, Oct 21: Tripura’s Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, announced the constitution of a ‘Special Task Force’ by the Crime Branch of the Tripura Police to tackle criminal groups and syndicates in the state, during his speech at the Police Commemoration Day ceremony held at Manoranjan Debbarma Smriti Stadium, Arundhatinagar, Agartala.

He highlighted the police’s vital role in shielding society from anti-social elements and criminals, and urged them to listen attentively to people’s issues, resolving them with transparency.

Dr. Saha also reminded the audience that October 21 is marked as Police Commemoration Day nationwide, a tribute to the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives in service to the nation.