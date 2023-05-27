22.4 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 27, 2023
type here...

Stolen Buddhist holy book from Arunachal recovered; 4 arrested

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, May 26 (PTI): The police recovered a stolen Buddhist holy book from an Arunachal Pradesh village after a nine-hour trek and four persons were arrested in connection with the theft.

A police officer said the holy book which was stolen from a monastery in Tawang district last month was recovered  from a place in Luguthang village on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The four accused were arrested from Meragoh village on Monday for allegedly stealing the book from Luguthang monastery on April 29, the police officer said.

After receipt of a written complaint from one Tsering Chombey, the district police, led by Jang police station officer in-charge, Pema Wangchu, launched an investigation and arrested the four persons.

“During interrogation, they revealed that they had stolen the holy book (Ser Choi) from Luguthang Gonpa and had hidden it at a place near Luguthang village,” the police officer said.

A police team, accompanied by two of the accused persons, recovered the stolen book from Luguthang village after nine hours of trekking from Meragoh.

Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits
Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits
World’s Most Expensive Fruits
World’s Most Expensive Fruits
Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement
Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement
Most Difficult Courses In The World
Most Difficult Courses In The World
Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Khasi council moots special meeting on border 

The Hills Times - 0
Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits World’s Most Expensive Fruits Indian Colleges That Offer The Best Placement Most Difficult Courses In The World Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home