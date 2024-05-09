28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 9, 2024
type here...

Students’ union seeks Meghalaya govt intervention for re-conducting NEET examination

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, May 8: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and the Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) recently sought the intervention of Meghalaya state government for re-conducting the NEET examination for students from Jaintia Hills region, following alleged discrepancies and mismanagement in the conduct of the just concluded examination.

In a joint petition to education minister, Rakkam A Sangma, the KSU and the JSU said, “Without prejudice to the rights and interests of our student candidates, it is hereby requested that a re-examination of the NEET exam be conducted.”

- Advertisement -

They alleged that grave discrepancies were observed during the NEET exam conducted on May 5 at Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district.

“While we appreciate the government’s initiative to hold such exams in Jaintia Hills for the first time, we are deeply troubled by the mismanagement and distress caused to nearly 400 students, who appeared for the exam. It has come to our notice that during the exam, students were provided with two sets of question papers labelled MNOP and QRST respectively. This led to confusion among candidates and even the exam management was initially clueless about which set to attempt,” the petition said.

The petition also said that subsequently, it was clarified that questions from QRST were the genuine ones, causing significant mental distress to students who had already wasted precious time attempting the MNOP set. Furthermore, despite attempts by some candidates to seek clarification from exam management, they were unsuccessful. Additionally, students were not allowed to submit their admit cards until late in the evening resulting in a rush and inconvenience. Moreover, students from far-flung villages were unable to submit their admit cards to date.

“This situation is deeply concerning as students, through no fault of their own, have been subjected to the consequences of mismanagement by untrained invigilators. The provision of multiple sets of question papers without adequate guidance and the failure to allocate extra time to compensate for the time lost after the clarification of the correct set exacerbates the issue,” the two organizations further said.

- Advertisement -

They added that many students who appeared for the aforementioned exam invested significant time, effort, and financial resources in preparation, with the ultimate goal of security admission to medical institutions for pursuing MBBS studies.

“Therefore, in the interest of upholding fairness and ensuring equal opportunities for all candidates, a re-examination is deemed necessary to rectify the discrepancies and provide a level playing field,” they demanded while asserting that it is imperative that steps are taken to prevent such incidents from occurring again, and that well-being and interests of students are prioritized in all examination processes. (NNN)

Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best Places To Visit In South India This Summer 7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India