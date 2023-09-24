Suspected Manipuri terrorist having alleged links with Myanmar based rebel group arrested by security agency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 23 apprehended a suspected terrorist identified as Moirangthem Anand Singh, having alleged links with Myanmar based rebel group. Anand has been alleged of conspiring and waging war against India.

As per reports, Singh was arrested with four others on September1 16. Later, four others were released on September 23. But Singh was re-arrested and subsequently brought to New Delhi for further questioning.

The arrest of Singh has led to widespread protest as womenfolk stormed into the police station, demanding his release.

The villagers and community people have alleged that Anand was a village defence volunteer who was protecting his village from outsiders.