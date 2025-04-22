Three PREPAK (Pro) Militants Arrested in Manipur’s Imphal East

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 22: Manipur Police apprehended three active members of the outlawed militant organization PREPAK (Pro) on April 21 at Ngakhapat Adventure Kharok in Imphal East District, officials confirmed today.

The arrested persons have been named as Nongthombam Maingou Singh (33), Nongthombam Mohen Singh (45), and Keisham Sana Leima, alias Tamphasana and Lingjel (40).

The three were also reported to be involved in the kidnapping of two individuals close to Naorem Birahari College in Khundrakpam.

Police rescued the victims safely, and the kidnappings were reportedly done for ransom.

During the operation, the police confiscated various items from the suspects, which include a .32 caliber pistol with a five-round magazine, six cell phones, a black waist belt, and two two-wheeler vehicles.

This arrest comes after a series of another operation, where the security forces arrested a member of PREPAK, Khundrakpam Katho Singh (22) from Sawombung Thongkhong Awang Leikai in Imphal East District on April 20.