Tourist police for visitor safety in Tripura: CM

AGARTALA, Dec 14: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday announced that the state government is considering the introduction of Tourist Police to ensure the safety of tourists and informed that the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the state have significantly increased.

Saha said this while speaking at a tour and travel operators’ meet organized by the Department of Tourism and the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) at the Gitanjali Guest House, Agartala.

Highlighting the pivotal role of tour and travel operators in advancing the tourism sector, Saha said, “There is immense potential for employment and investment in this sector. This is the first time such initiatives are being undertaken. After Prime Minister Modi assumed office in 2014, the Act East Policy was introduced, leading to significant improvements in the communication system, including National Highways, Railways, and Airways. Earlier, we had only one National Highway, but now work is underway on additional highways. The previous government never considered such developments. Communication has vastly improved, and we want the people of India to learn about Tripura. Through your efforts, everyone will know about Tripura’s tourism potential.”

Saha emphasized that tourists assess the law and order situation first, and Tripura has made significant strides in this regard, with peace prevailing in the state.

“Whenever a problem arises, we address it immediately. We are also planning to introduce Tourist Police so that tourists do not face any issues. Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is now our Tripura Tourism Brand Ambassador. We are working on infrastructure development with funding from the Asian Development Bank. Homestays have been launched in Dumboor, and we are developing other tourist destinations. Four islands in Dumboor are being developed for tourists. The number of domestic and foreign tourists has significantly increased,” he added.