TPYC demands release of exam marks for Group D post

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 25: Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress (TPYC) on Wednesday demanded immediate implementation of the waiting list in group D and publication of written and viva marks separately for all appeared candidates of Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT).

In a memorandum submitted by TPYC President Neelkamal Saha to the director of JRBT, said that in the last meeting with the JRBT, the party tabled two important demands which are the immediate publication of a waiting list for JRBT GROUP D.

Neelkamal pointed out that many candidates from Group D have also appeared in exams for Group C and they are placed under Group C.

“We also know from sources that nearly 700 Group D candidates are from outside states and a maximum of them will not join the job so in total approx 950 to 1000 candidates in JRBT Group D will not appear for their job so as to not create the vacuum of unemployment. Again the need for a waiting list is a must so that the next 1000 candidates can join the jobs, as many of them can never appear for government jobs again because of their age barriers,” he said.

He also demanded immediate publication of written and viva exam results separately so that a clear picture of performance satisfaction is established among the candidates who appeared for the JRBT GROUP D post.

“As you have promised us to fulfil the demands in our last meeting, no steps have been taken till now we want immediate action to be taken from your side, or else Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress will be ready for a protest on a bigger platform,” he said.

