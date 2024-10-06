CPIM, Congress synonymous with liars and conspirators: Tripura CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 5: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha recently said that the people have already rejected the CPIM and Congress, as during their rule, the democratic rights and voices of the people were suppressed.

Saha said this while attending a protest rally organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sadar district, in Agartala.

“For a long time, the opposition has been spreading false and fabricated information, and in response to this, all the karyakartas have come together for this protest rally. The opposition political parties have been making many false claims, which is why everyone came out to protest. The opposition is conspiring against the state government. Karyakartas from Agartala and surrounding areas have gathered, and similar protests are being carried out in other mandals. We know that the CPIM and Congress are essentially the same and rely on lies for their politics. CPIM and Congress as synonymous with liars and conspiracy,” said Saha.

He further stated that during the 35-year rule of the Left-Congress alliance, the democratic rights and voices of the people were suppressed.

“Opposition party supporters faced constant violence, intimidation, and harassment during that period. These parties are now attempting to create unrest in the state again. They are always trying to confuse the public. From here, we are warning them to stop spreading lies, or they will face consequences, as seen today. In every election, we are winning, which proves that the people are with us and that we have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People have trust and faith in PM Modi. Our party and government are working for the welfare of the people, and this is a transparent government. They cannot achieve anything by spreading lies and confusing the public. People no longer trust the CPIM and Congress, and the election results have shown that the public has rejected them,” he added.