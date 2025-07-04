Tripura LoP flags rise in political hooliganism, writes to CM for immediate action

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, July 3: Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha demanding his intervention, for taking all possible steps immediately to curb down the sudden uprising trend of political and other hooliganisms in Tripura and to restore and maintain proper law-and-order.

In the letter, Chaudhury who is also CPIM state committee secretary alleged in his letter that though it is praise-worthy that during present CM’s tenure, reins of the terror, which was prevailing in Tripura, since the March, 2018, was pulled back to some extent and activities by the opposition parties could be resumed, at least within very limited and restricted environment. But, recently, after your public statement, allowing ‘free hand to the police, it seems that suddenly such incidents increased by manifold and that has become almost a daily feature now.

“It is really surprising and even more painful too, to observe that in most cases, such acts of criminal nature attacks and vandalism causing serious threat to lives and severe damages of properties, are being operated by the goons, openly in mid-day light and in front of the eyes of the law-and-order enforcing agencies, who according to your frequently uttered version, have been allowed to exercise so called “free hand”, which is a stark contrary to the vision of your government’s much cherished “Sushason”“, the letter reads.

He said that however, though it remains a matter of further debate that whether or not police need to be given free-hand, separately and afresh by anyone, as it is meant for this very purpose and is automatically vested with such inherent power for discharging lawful and bias-less dutics and responsibilities, freely and independently, by the laws of the land, but, still your such repeated announcement of allowing ‘free hand’ to police, made people optimistic. But, unfortunately in reality the prevailing situation is totally different.

The LoP claimed that in most of the cases it is found that due to inaction and indulgence of the police officers on duty, during the hour of the incidents and after, the perpetrators are encouraged to commit such crimes and reign of terror prevails, where the civil and democratic rights of the political parties and individuals are butchered.

The CPIM leader also highlighted some incidents from 17th June to 30th June where CPIM workers, leaders and party offices allegedly came under attack.

“Being this the ground reality, I have no other option, except drawing your personal attention and intervention, for taking all possible steps immediately, which may be deemed necessary to curb down the sudden uprising trend of political and other hooliganisms in Tripura and thereby to restore and maintain proper law-and-order and peaceful, amicable environment throughout the state, so that democracy can prevail here, as it has been mandated by the holy constitution of India” he added.