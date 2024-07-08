31 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 8, 2024
type here...

Tripura minister wants regional office of BCAS in Agartala

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, July 7: Tripura transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury has asked Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to sanction a new regional office of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security in Agartala.

In a letter to Naidu, the Tripura transport minister said MBB Airport in Agartala is the second busiest airport in the northeast after Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

- Advertisement -

“It is reliably learnt that 17 new offices of BCAS will be set up across the country shortly. MBB Airport in Agartala, Tripura, is the second busiest airport in the entire Northeast of India after Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. The annual traffic at MBB Airport is about 13 lakh,” Chowdhury said in a letter to the Union minister on Saturday.

Chowdhury stated, “The new terminal building of MBB Airport which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2022 is a modern and international category. Infrastructure for international flight operations between Agartala and Chittagong has been made and ready for inauguration after the ministry’s nod,” he said.

Chowdhury said all airlines, business establishments, contractors and fuel pumps working in the airport premises require clearance from the BCAS but there is no official documentation of it here.

“Considering all the factors in mind, I request to kindly sanction a new regional office of BACS at Agartala at the earliest,” he said. (PTI)

10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Director Michael Sarnoski teases sequel of ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

The Hills Times -
10 Indian Steamed Recipes To Try In Monsoon 9 Peaceful Hill Stations In India For Summer Holidays Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season Best Places to Visit in Vietnam 8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan