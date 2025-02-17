20 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 17, 2025
Tripura Police arrest two with heroin worth Rs 64 lakh

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 16: In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Tripura Police on Sunday arrested two individuals and seized heroin valued at Rs 64 lakh in Bagbasa, North District.

The North District shares its border with Assam and Mizoram, making it a crucial transit point for illicit drug trafficking.

North District Superintendent of Police Avinash Rai, IPS, stated that Bagbasa Police Station personnel received intelligence about a vehicle allegedly transporting a significant quantity of narcotics.

“Acting on the tip-off, we intercepted a WagonR bearing an Assam registration number. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 212 grams of heroin concealed in 80 soap cases. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is around Rs 64 lakh,” he informed.

The two apprehended individuals have been identified as Salim Uddin and Rabil Ahmed.

“The vehicle originated from Karimganj, Assam. Further investigation and interrogation will be conducted to gather more details,” the SP added.

