Tripura sets precedent in tackling recent flood situation: CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTRALA, Sept 2. Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday said that Tripura has set a precedent in dealing with the recent flood situation in the state.

“Tripura has set a precedent in dealing with the recent flood situation. The state has set an example across the country by showing that whenever a problem arises, everyone works together to address it. People from all sectors have come forward unitedly to deal with natural calamities like floods,” he said.

Dr. Saha said this while inaugurating a blood donation camp organised by Ekadanta Social Organization in Agartala’s Jackson Gate area on Monday.

During his speech, Dr Saha highlighted the recent flood situation in the state.

He said, “We have never seen such rainfall in the state from August 19 to August 24. Flooding is everywhere. Landslides have affected everything from roads to electricity, agriculture, and horticulture, resulting in widespread destruction. Such heavy rainfall has never been witnessed in the history of Tripura. Southern districts, including Sabroom, experienced unprecedented rainfall. A total of 493.6 mm of rain fell. Our government has tried its best to manage this natural calamity and ensure a quick recovery.”

Dr Saha also acknowledged the support of union home minister Amit Shah in managing the flood crisis.

“I have been closely monitoring the overall flood situation in the state. I held meetings with all concerned administrative officials to outline the response. I briefed the Union Home Minister on the situation, and he responded by sending four helicopters, additional NDRF forces, boats, and necessary equipment to manage the situation. From the SDRF to volunteers, including Apdamitra, everyone worked together to overcome the flood crisis. People from all walks of life, regardless of caste or religion, came forward to face this disaster, which is something we have not witnessed before. Many have also contributed financially to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he said.

The chief minister also emphasised the importance of voluntary blood donation during his speech.

“By donating blood, people can monitor their own health, as doctors and health workers perform a physical examination before blood donation. This helps individuals become aware of their fitness. One person’s blood can save the lives of four people. Blood classification is now possible within the state,” he added.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Municipal Corporator Ratna Dutta, TRTC Chairman Balai Goswami, and other officials from the organising body were present as distinguished guests at the event.