Tripura State Rifle personnel kills self at Chattisgarh

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 20: One Rifle man of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) posted at Chhattisgarh for security duty has reportedly killed self with his service rifle on Friday late night. Tripura Police official in a statement said that one Rifle man identified as Azad Singh who is a resident of Alwar, Rajasthan reportedly committed suicide. “He was from 1st Battalion TSR deployed in Chhattisgarh for security duty with SECL committed suicide yesterday night using his personal weapon. Reportedly he was having family related problems”, said Police. Police said that a formal legal action is being taken and a detailed enquiry has been ordered. “Steps are also being taken for sending the body to his home”, police added.

