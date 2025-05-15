Tripura to roll out new tech for power line repairs without supply disruption: Minister

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, May 14: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday announced that the state is planning to introduce advanced technology that will allow repair of electricity lines without disrupting power supply.

Speaking after a review meeting with officials of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), Nath said the initiative is part of the government’s monsoon preparedness efforts.

The meeting was attended by officers up to the rank of Senior Manager.

“Usually, we begin preparations before Durga Puja to avoid power cuts during the festive days. But floods often affect these plans. Despite this, our officials have worked relentlessly. Now, with the monsoon setting in, we held a review to assess how many damaged poles have been replaced, wires cleaned, and new ones installed. We have also instructed officials to issue daily warnings and carry out timely inspections to avoid any power disruption,” Nath said.

He added, “We are working to adopt a technology that will allow us to repair electric lines without having to cut power, which will be a big step forward.”

The minister also highlighted significant improvements in the power sector, crediting the hard work of helpers and electricians who are working round the clock.

However, he raised concerns over two pressing issues.

“Only 70 percent of consumers in Agartala have cleared their electricity bills,” he revealed.

More alarmingly, he said there has been a rise in vandalism targeting electrical infrastructure.

“Some miscreants have been deliberately damaging transformers at night. They are opening cut-outs and causing short circuits. On one day alone, 21 such incidents were reported. While we didn’t take it seriously earlier, the situation has escalated. An FIR has been lodged, and I have spoken with police officials to arrest those responsible. It’s time for the community to come forward and help identify the culprits,” Nath added.