Two Bangladeshi infiltrators arrested in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Jan 24: Two Bangladeshi infiltrators were arrested in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, and four of their children were sent to juvenile welfare homes, officials said on Friday.

The women and their children, who returned from Bengaluru, were on their way home to Bangladesh when the BSF apprehended them as they attempted to cross to their country via the international border in the district, they added.

The BSF then handed over them to the district police for necessary legal proceedings, officials added.

During investigation, the women said they had illegally entered India a few months ago and went to Bengaluru to be employed as house helps. (PTI)