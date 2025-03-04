21.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Two KCP (PWG) militants nabbed in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, March 3: Two militants belonging to the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) have been arrested in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said on Monday.

The arrested militants have been identified as Yumnam Abung Singh alias Chingakpa (39) and Thangjam Joykumar Singh (52), a police officer said.

They were arrested from a hilltop hideout in Ngariyan Hills near Camphor Sungpham in Andro area on Sunday, he said.

The arrested militants were allegedly involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition and extortion of government officials, private firms and the common public.

Two 9mm pistols with two magazines, two Chinese hand grenades, ten 9mm cartridges, ten 5.56 mm INSAS cartridges and one INSAS rifle magazine were seized from their possession, he added. (PTI)

