UNC petition to PM on Manipur crisis

IMPHAL, July 6: The United Naga Council (UNC) has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that, “while formulating any plans for resolution of the ongoing conflict in Manipur, extreme caution must be taken to avoid further conflicts”.

The UNC team is camping in New Delhi.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister on Friday in New Delhi, the UNC said, “In our earlier representations, we have stated our disagreement in no uncertain terms that our land will not be allowed to be alienated to appeasement policy in favour of a particular community(s). The government of India must note that the following districts and areas belonging to the Nagas must not be allowed to be bifurcated or alienated at any cost”. The “districts and areas belonging to the Nagas” as mentioned in the memorandum are “undivided Senapati District, Ukhrul district, Chandel district, Tamenglong district and Churachandpur district that includes areas of the so called newly created districts of Kamjong, Kangpokpi, Tegnoupal and Noney”.

The subject of the UNC memorandum is “reaffirmation of the established position of the Nagas in Manipur in the backdrop of the ongoing conflict Between Meetei and Kuki Z0 and request for Early Settlement of Indo-Naga political issue upholding the ethos of the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015”.

The memorandum to the Prime Minister which was made available to Newmai News Network said, “Congratulations to you on becoming the Prime Minister of India for the consecutive third tenures. We appreciate the immense contributions made by your esteemed team of NDA under your able leadership”. It continued, “As you are aware, the United Naga Council (UNC) representing the Naga people comprising 20 tribes in the present state of Manipur has been expressing our positions since the Indo-Naga peace process began with the signing of Indo-Naga Ceasefire in 1997. Our desire for peace and justice in our land remain ever stronger and hence this submission to your good office once again”.

While reiterating the Naga position, the UNC said the ongoing conflict between Meetei and Kuki-Zo in Manipur is very unfortunate and it has also adversely impacted the Nagas living in the state of Manipur. “We have reached out to both the communities to defuse the situation by instituting a ‘Peace Committee’ as soon as the conflict began in May 3,2023”, it stated. The mentioned committee is pursuing its peace building works earnestly. “We have extended our helping hand to ease the humanitarian crisis by hosting displaced victims in our land from both the communities and have their basic needs taken care of many times. The situation in Manipur would have been averted had the GOI framed people’s friendly policies for the well-being of all prior to the conflict. Now, we would like to reiterate our position that while formulating any plans for resolution of the conflict in Manipur, extreme caution must be taken to avoid further conflicts,” it added.

Urging the Prime Minister to expedite the peace process for logical conclusion of “the longest Indo-Naga political conflict based on August 3, 2015, Framework Agreement, the UNC said that the signing of the Framework Agreement by the two entities i.e. the Government of India and NSCN on the principle of shared sovereignty still lingers with a positive note in the hearts of the Nagas but devastated on seeing that no tangible solution has been reached after a lapse of almost nine years. Recognising the sanctity of Naga national flag and constitution by the Government of India is a prerequisite for a significant progression in the peace negotiation, the UNC memorandum stressed. The flag signifies the most sacred symbol of the Naga peoplehood and the constitution remains as “our guiding principles that outline our way forward with mutual respect not only within but amongst nations. Hence, both our flag and constitution must be given its rightful place of honour with high regards by all concerns,” it added. The spirit of the Framework Agreement succinctly emphasizes the position of the Nagas in relation to Government of India and as such a solution must be formulated accordingly, the UNC memorandum further added.

It then concluded by saying, “Having stated the above, we urge you to sincerely intervene and settle the Indo-Naga political issue once and for all. Resolving the Indo- Naga issue will go a long way for peace and progress in the North East.”