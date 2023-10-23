Vietnam to host the 3rd edition of North East India festival from Oct 27-29

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 23: The 3rd edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF) is scheduled to begin on October 27th and will run through October 29th at the September 23rd Park, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The three-day event will include an inaugural programme and dinner, cultural shows, exhibitions, and B2B meetings.

The opening session will be hosted by Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and will feature cultural performances and speeches by prominent Vietnamese officials. Chanchal Kumar, IAS, Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) will chair a B2B Meet on Tourism.

The session is designed to encourage dialogue between North East Indian and Vietnamese tour operators, under the moderation of Anil Oraw, Regional Director of India Tourism. Dr Geetima Das Krishna will chair a B2B Meet on trade, promoting the North East as a desirable location for investments, tourism, and bilateral trade.

The session will also feature insights from seasoned investors and entrepreneurs from both the North East and Vietnam. A People-to-People Exchange Meet will also be held, providing a forum for scholars, academics, and historians from North East India to interact with their Vietnamese counterparts.