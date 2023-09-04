Vote for INDIA candidates in Tripura bypolls: Cong

AGARTALA, Sept 3: The Tripura Pradesh Congress on Sunday

urged people to vote for opposition bloc INDIA candidates in

the Dhanpur and Boxangar assembly bypolls.

The bypolls are scheduled on September 5.

“The party’s rank and file will have to strengthen the

organisation as only the Congress can keep the country united.

Now, the party is giving a lead at national politics. We must

work hard to connect the organisation with the masses,”

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said while speaking at a

meeting of Sonamura district Congress committee in the poll-

bound subdivision in Sepahijala district.

Referring to Congress working president Billal Miah’s switching

over to BJP days before the bypolls, Roy Barman said Billal

wanted to contest as the party candidate from Boxanagar.

“When he (Billal) told me about his aspiration to contest from

Boxangar with CPI(M) support, I told him that CPI(M) candidate

Samsul Haque won the election just five-and-a-half months

ago. It will not be wise for the Congress to put up a candidate in

the seat. After three days, he joined the BJP. I wish him luck,”

he said.

Recently, chief minister Manik Saha welcomed Billal Miah along

with 8,000 voters to the BJP.

Roy Barman appealed to people to vote for Haque as the

Congress did not field a candidate. The CPI(M), part of the

INDIA alliance, is contesting in both Assembly seats while the

main opposition party, Tipra Motha, has opted out of the

election process.

Earlier, the Congress had organised a rally where 209 voters of

BJP and Trinamool Congress joined the party and vowed to

work for it.

On Saturday, Tripura Yuba Trinamool Congress vice-president

Nil Kamal Saha along with another leader joined the Congress

in presence of PCC president Asish Kumar Saha at the Congress

headquarters. (PTI)