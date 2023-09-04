Vote for INDIA candidates in Tripura bypolls: Cong

AGARTALA, Sept 3: The Tripura Pradesh Congress on Sunday
urged people to vote for opposition bloc INDIA candidates in
the Dhanpur and Boxangar assembly bypolls.
The bypolls are scheduled on September 5.
“The party’s rank and file will have to strengthen the
organisation as only the Congress can keep the country united.
Now, the party is giving a lead at national politics. We must
work hard to connect the organisation with the masses,”
Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said while speaking at a
meeting of Sonamura district Congress committee in the poll-
bound subdivision in Sepahijala district.
Referring to Congress working president Billal Miah’s switching
over to BJP days before the bypolls, Roy Barman said Billal
wanted to contest as the party candidate from Boxanagar.
“When he (Billal) told me about his aspiration to contest from
Boxangar with CPI(M) support, I told him that CPI(M) candidate
Samsul Haque won the election just five-and-a-half months
ago. It will not be wise for the Congress to put up a candidate in
the seat. After three days, he joined the BJP. I wish him luck,”
he said.
Recently, chief minister Manik Saha welcomed Billal Miah along
with 8,000 voters to the BJP.
Roy Barman appealed to people to vote for Haque as the
Congress did not field a candidate. The CPI(M), part of the
INDIA alliance, is contesting in both Assembly seats while the
main opposition party, Tipra Motha, has opted out of the
election process.
Earlier, the Congress had organised a rally where 209 voters of
BJP and Trinamool Congress joined the party and vowed to
work for it.
On Saturday, Tripura Yuba Trinamool Congress vice-president
Nil Kamal Saha along with another leader joined the Congress
in presence of PCC president Asish Kumar Saha at the Congress
headquarters. (PTI)