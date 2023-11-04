21 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Will create 1 lakh jobs if voted to power in Mizoram, says Congress

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AIZAWL, Nov 3: Congress will create 1 lakh jobs if it is voted to power in the November 7 Mizoram assembly polls, a party leader said on Friday.

Congress media cell chairman Lalremruata Renthlei said the party will introduce the Young Mizo Entrepreneurs Programme (YmElevate) to provide startup funds and jobs to the youth.

“Under the programme, incubation and startup funds will be given which will help in creating more than 1 lakh jobs,” Renthlei told a news conference here.

Renthlei said the party will also introduce ‘Tang Puihna,’ a monetary assistance scheme for farmers and entrepreneurs to develop sustainable economic and livelihood activities.

Hitting out at the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the Congress leader said the party had failed to create jobs and provide employment to youths.

He added that although the MNF claimed to have created 7,983 jobs during the last five years, only 2,218 youths got it through direct recruitment.

“Of the 7,983 jobs, 4,437 were merely promotions and another 1,304 were created through limited departmental examinations,” he said.

Renthlei claimed that only 23 per cent of jobless youths have got jobs in the last five years of MNF rule.

He alleged that due to the lack of employment opportunities in the state, several youths had migrated to other states and foreign countries.

Renthlei alleged that 250 young people died due to drug overdose in the last five years. (PTI)

