Will not allow boundary fencing at India-Myanmar border, says NSCN (IM)

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 24: The NSCN (IM) said it would not allow the proposed boundary fencing along the India-Myanmar border.

In a statement on Wednesday, the NSCN said it is totally against boundary fencing “in our lands that violates our rights as one family” and further divides the Naga family as a nation. It stressed that as one family, the Nagas need free movement from both sides.

The outfit said the recent move of the government of India to abolish the time-honoured Free Movement Regime (FMR) has come as a rude shock to it in particular and the whole Nagas in general.

“It reminds us of the treacherous division of the Nagas by former Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru and the Burmese Prime Minister, U Nu in 1953. However, the fact remains that the Nagas have never accepted the arbitrary international boundary demarcation set up by these two Prime Ministers and the Nagas living on either side of the so-called international border have remained as one family defying all the odds,” the statement read.

Further, the NSCN said, the nature of the boundary demarcation was “so cruel” that it runs right through the house of Longwa king in Mon district.

“Nothing can be crueler than this while dividing the Naga family,” it added.

On the issue of illegal immigrants, the NSCN said the Nagas themselves would control any illegal immigrant on Naga soil.

“We will not allow any illegal immigrants in our territory,” it asserted.