Sunday, March 16, 2025
Women of Khonoma village organise first-ever Garlic Festival in Nagaland

Stands as a symbol of women’s leadership and community resilience

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 15: Marking a historic milestone, Khonoma village in Kohima district organised the first-ever Chümerie (garlic) festival in Nagaland on Friday.

Interestingly, the Khonoma Women Union hosted the festival, which was sponsored by the women resource development department and cosponsored by the horticulture and agriculture departments.

The festival was organised not just for agricultural progress but also to prove the vital role the women play in leading rural development. It also stands as a symbol of women’s leadership and community resilience, with garlic cultivation now a growing source of economic empowerment for the village.

Nagaland rural development minister Metsübo Jamir, who graced the event as the special guest, called the festival a proud moment for Nagaland.

Citing his own experience as a part-time farmer, Jamir highlighted the importance of processing and preserving agricultural produce, announcing that the rural development department would set up a small processing unit in Khonoma.

Praising the active involvement of the village’s self-help groups (SHGs), he described their participation as a reflection of Khonoma’s unity and resilience.

He further exhorted the youth to pursue entrepreneurial training and skill development, adding that the department would provide a Tata Mobile vehicle to support the transportation of farmers’ produce.

“Anything you do, make it sustainable,” Jamir urged.

In his address, Zhothisa Dawhuo, commissioner and secretary, women resource development department, said the festival marked the success of the ‘one village, one product programme’, with Khonoma village focusing on garlic cultivation. He said it was a step toward economic growth and self-reliance.

Dawhuo commended the 30 women farmers who received seed money to expand their garlic farms, acknowledging their critical role in agriculture and community building.

“The dedication of Khonoma farmers, the support of the village council, and the community’s enthusiasm reflect the true spirit of unity and progress,” he said adding that Khonoma will soon become a model for agricultural excellence.

In her vote of thanks, Kekhrieno Mor, member, Nagaland State Commission for Women, underscored the event’s significance, calling it a powerful example of not just women’s development, but women-led development.

