Yaba worth Rs 24 crore seized in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 27: Assam Rifles, in coordination with customs and the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI), seized 2,40,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 24 crore in Tripura in two consecutive days.

As per Assam Rifles, on February 26, based on specific intelligence, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs intercepted unclaimed baggage aboard Train No 12098 (Shatabdi Express) at Ambassa of Dhalai District Tripura.

“A thorough search led to the recovery of 1,50,000 Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 15 crore in the international market. The seized contraband has been handed over to Customs for further legal proceedings. In another coordinated operation with DRI on February 27, a joint team intercepted a goods truck (No TR 01 AU 1710) loaded with cement bags coming from Shillong at Teliamura, Tripura. Upon inspection, 90,000 Yaba tablets, worth Rs 9 crore, were recovered. Additionally, one individual, resident of Belonia, South Tripura, was apprehended. The recovered contraband and the apprehended individual were handed over to DRI for further legal action”, said Assam Rifles.

It said that these successful interdictions are part of Assam Rifles’ ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and align with the state government’s mission of a Nasha Mukt Tripura. Notably, Assam Rifles has conducted 21 successful operations since January 2025, leading to the recovery of contraband worth Rs 95.56 crore. The security forces have been conducting large scale anti-drug operations in the state which is indicative of busting the cross-border drug cartels and significantly cut down the drug trade.