12th All Assam Tang Soo Do C’ship 2024: Sivasagar emerge best team

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 9: The 12th All Assam Tang Soo Do Championship 2024 was organised by the ITF Tang Soo Do Sports Association of Assam at Indoor Stadium, Cotton University Guwahati on July 6, 2024.

The Sivasagar Tang Soo Do Team was awarded the best team in the championship, which saw participation from 12 districts. The Sivasagar Team included members from Demow, Joysagar, Dabar, Town Club, Palengi, Khamun, and Desang Club. The Demow Club secured 11 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals.

Sivasagar District Coach Harun Ali, along with Team Managers Dipankar Chetia and Ashik Rahman, attended the championship. Bichitra Buragohain, Secretary of the Sivasagar District Tang Soo Do Committee, and Dipankar Chetia, Chief Coach of Tang Soo Do Demow, congratulated the players.