76th Men & 15th Women All India Railway Boxing Championship Kicks Off

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: The 76th Men & 15th Women All India Railway Boxing Championship, 2022-23 is being organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway. The championship started at N.F. Railway Stadium at Maligaon here on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The sporting event was inaugurated by general secretary/Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) in presence of other officials of NFRSA. The championship will last for four days and will conclude on November 26. The championship will consist of 13 categories for men and 12 categories for women.

Participants are from 13 different zones of Indian Railways like SCR (South Central Railway, Secunderabad), CR (Central Railway, Mumbai), SER (South Eastern Railway, Kolkata), ER (Eastern Railway, Kolkata), NR (Northern Railway, Delhi) & NFR (Northeast Frontier Railway, Maligaon) which is the home team. A total of 75 male players, 37 women players, coach, officials, senior players, referees and judges will take part in this championship.

Olympian and Arjuna Awardee V. Devrajan from Southern Railway, Olympian Diwakar Prasad from Eastern Railway, Dronacharya & Arjuna Awardee Md. Ali Qamar from Eastern Railway, Dronacharya Awardee Jaidev Bisht and Sagar Mal Dhayal from Northern Railway and North Western Railway respectively and Dhyan Chand Awardee N. Usha from East Coast Railway marked their presence in this ongoing tournament.

Sports are an integral part of one’s life to keep the mind and body healthy. N.F. Railway is working with the objective to create and develop new talent in the field of sports by taking various steps which will in turn bring glory to Indian Railways. Organising such a championship will boost the overall development of the upcoming youths.