69th All India Railway Table Tennis Championship Kicks Off

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: The 69th All India Railway Table Tennis Championship (Men & Women) 2023 is being organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway. The championship started on Monday at N.F. Railway Indoor Stadium, Maligaon, Guwahati. President/NFRSA, Sandeep Sharma was the chief guest of the sporting event. The chief guest hoisted the Tournament Flag and addressed the gathering in presence of other officials of Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA).

General Secretary/NFRSA welcomed all players and officials in his opening speech. The championship will last for five days and will conclude on August 11.

14 teams representing from various Zonal Railways of Indian Railways will participate in the championship. 12 men team and 07 women team consisting of a total of 160 players, coach officials, referees and Railway Sports Promotion Board Observers will take part in this championship.

Sports are an integral part for one’s life to keep mind and body healthy. N.F. Railway is working with the objective to create and develop new talent in the field of sports by taking various steps which will in turn bring glory to Indian Railways. Organising such kind of a championship will boost the overall development of the upcoming youths.