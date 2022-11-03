ABITA Holds Sports Meet For Tea Estate Youths

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 2: As a part of the adolescent empowerment programme initiated by the Assam Branch Indian Tea Association (ABITA) in support of UNICEF, a day long sports meet was organized at Banipur general field, Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

During the day a friendly football competition was organized where four boys (below 21 years) football team from Basmatia, Singlijan, Azizbagh and Khowang Tea Estates were invited to join in the competition.

The purpose of the sports meet was to develop and sustain active interest towards extra-curricular and athletic habits among the boys in Tea Estate.

ABITA has been organizing sports workshops among the adolescent boys and girls group members in different Tea Estates especially in football and karate as a part of the initiative.

Madhurjya Barooah, Secretary ABITA Zone 1 said that these workshops help a lot the adolescent group members to perform their talent and promote sports as an extra curricular among the adolescents.

The winner of the day long football competition was Khowang Tea Estate football team who defeated Basmatia Tea Estate Team in the final match.

Barooah thanked all the adolescent players for the active participation in the matches. He also thanked UNICEF for continued support in organizing such events and also to Purbanchal Nabajyoti Club for providing handholding support to the event.