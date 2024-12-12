14 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Annabel Sutherland’s special ton takes Australia to 298

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
PERTH, Dec 11: Australia survived a stellar spell from India pacer Arundhati Reddy to post a challenging 298 for six in the third and final Women’s ODI here on Wednesday.

Annabel Sutherland (110 off 95) led Australia’s recovery after Reddy struck four times in quick succession for career-best figures in limited-overs cricket.

Having already lost the series, India opted to bowl at the iconic WACA ground but did not get the required breakthroughs in the first powerplay with Phoebe Litchfield (25 off 33) and Georgia Voll (26 off 30) going strong.

However, Reddy, playing only her fifth ODI, changed the course of the game in one over by removing the openers in a space of four balls. Unlike Renuka Thakur and Saima Thakor, Reddy got the ball to swing back from a fuller length and that is what led to the fall of last match’s centurion Voll, who saw her stumps disturbed.

Left-handed Litchfield was caught behind chasing an away swinger and all the momentum gained by Australia was suddenly lost.

Next to depart was star all-rounder Elysse Perry who had no answer to a beauty from Reddy that held its line to hit the top of off-stump. When Beth Mooney departed, Australia were reduced to 78 for four from 58 for no loss.

Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner (50 off 64) then showed the enviable depth of the Australian batting by sharing a 96-run stand for the fifth wicket. Sutherland was the aggressor in the partnership and especially pounded the spinners, smashing two fours and a six off Deepti Sharma in the 40th over.

India’s catching left a lot to be desired as they grassed three tough chances.

Australia skipper Tahlia McGrath (56 not out off 50) joined Sutherland in the 35th over and the duo pushed the score towards 300. Sutherland got to her hundred by dispatching Deepti for a six over mid-wicket in the final over of the innings. (PTI)

