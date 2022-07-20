Assam Youth Olympic 2022 ‘Flame Relay’ In Goalpara

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 19: As part of the Assam Youth Olympic 2022 to be held in Guwahati from July 22 to 27, the Assam Olympic Association (AOA) has organised Olympic Flame Relay programmes in each district in collaboration with respective District Sports Associations.

Pertaining to this, AOA vice president Bishnuram Nunisa arrived at DN Singh Stadium in Goalpara with the Assam Youth Olympics 2022 Flame, where a community relay was held in collaboration with the Goalpara Sports Association.

Additional deputy commissioner of Goalpara Ranjit Kumar attended the occasion as chief guest. The event was attended by Goalpara District Sports Association president Jiten Das and general secretary Ratna Das as well as other officials of GDSA, players, media and other dignitaries.

It is to be mentioned that the Assam Youth Olympic 2022 is being organised by the Assam Olympic Association in association with the Government of Assam.

Earlier on Monday, the ‘baton relay’ and ‘official video launching program’ for 1st edition of the Assam Youth Olympics 2022 was held at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati.