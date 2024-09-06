27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 6, 2024
type here...

Dharambir dedicates Paralympics gold to Amit Kumar, hopes his medal inspires next generation

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Paris, Sep 5 (PTI) Paralympics gold medallist in men’s club throw F51 event Dharambir has dedicated his medal to teammate and coach Amit Kumar Saroha, hoping that his feat inspires the next generation of para athletes to take the legacy forward.
The 35-year-old Dharambir on Wednesday broke the Asian record with a throw of 34.92m en route to the gold medal at the Paralympics with Pranav Soorma clinching the silver with a throw of 34.59m.
Saroha, however, failed to make it to the podium finishing last in the event.
“I am feeling very proud. For any athlete, winning a medal at the Olympics (Paralympics) is a dream and my dream has come true with this. My guide Amit Kumar Saroha has played a big role in it,” Dharambir said.
“We came into the sport after getting to know about him (Amit Saroha), I hope the next generation (of athletes) will see us and get into this sport,” he added.
Dharambir, who has taken guidance from the 39-year-old Amit, dedicated the award to the veteran sportsperson.
“I dedicate this award to my guru Amit Saroha. His blessings are with me since the start and that is why I was able to win this medal,” he said.
Dharambir suffered a serious injury when he misjudged a dive into a canal and was left paralysed from waist down after he hit the rocks. In 2014, he found his way into para games and trained in club throw with Amit.
While he will return home as one of India’s gold medallists at the Paralympics, Dharambir was in for trouble when he fouled the first four throws.
Under pressure, Dharambir look towards Amit, who gave him an assuring look and things fell in place for him.
“Our category is the lowest. The fingers don’t work, so we have to stick (the club with glue) and throw. At the start I made a few fouls because the gum (glue) had not set in,” he said.
“Pressure is also a major factor and when you commit fouls, the mind stops working. I made eye contact with my coach and the fifth throw came out well.
“I am feeling very proud that the Asian record has also come with this medal. Pranav Soorma had beaten the record previously and now I hold it. He is a very good athlete and our fight will continue like this,” Dharambhir added.

- Advertisement -

10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Amit Kumar: No better gurudakshina than Dharambir’s gold and Pranav Soorma’s...

The Hills Times -
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela 10 Secret Towns Near Tawang Town Unknown To Tourists 10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar