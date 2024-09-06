Dharambir dedicates Paralympics gold to Amit Kumar, hopes his medal inspires next generation

Paris, Sep 5 (PTI) Paralympics gold medallist in men’s club throw F51 event Dharambir has dedicated his medal to teammate and coach Amit Kumar Saroha, hoping that his feat inspires the next generation of para athletes to take the legacy forward.

The 35-year-old Dharambir on Wednesday broke the Asian record with a throw of 34.92m en route to the gold medal at the Paralympics with Pranav Soorma clinching the silver with a throw of 34.59m.

Saroha, however, failed to make it to the podium finishing last in the event.

“I am feeling very proud. For any athlete, winning a medal at the Olympics (Paralympics) is a dream and my dream has come true with this. My guide Amit Kumar Saroha has played a big role in it,” Dharambir said.

“We came into the sport after getting to know about him (Amit Saroha), I hope the next generation (of athletes) will see us and get into this sport,” he added.

Dharambir, who has taken guidance from the 39-year-old Amit, dedicated the award to the veteran sportsperson.

“I dedicate this award to my guru Amit Saroha. His blessings are with me since the start and that is why I was able to win this medal,” he said.

Dharambir suffered a serious injury when he misjudged a dive into a canal and was left paralysed from waist down after he hit the rocks. In 2014, he found his way into para games and trained in club throw with Amit.

While he will return home as one of India’s gold medallists at the Paralympics, Dharambir was in for trouble when he fouled the first four throws.

Under pressure, Dharambir look towards Amit, who gave him an assuring look and things fell in place for him.

“Our category is the lowest. The fingers don’t work, so we have to stick (the club with glue) and throw. At the start I made a few fouls because the gum (glue) had not set in,” he said.

“Pressure is also a major factor and when you commit fouls, the mind stops working. I made eye contact with my coach and the fifth throw came out well.

“I am feeling very proud that the Asian record has also come with this medal. Pranav Soorma had beaten the record previously and now I hold it. He is a very good athlete and our fight will continue like this,” Dharambhir added.

