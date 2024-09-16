32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 16, 2024
Multi-Modal Logistics Park to Establish Assam as a Key Trade Gateway

Assam's upcoming Multi-Modal Logistics Park will enhance its position as a vital trade hub, connecting the Northeast with national and international markets.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 16, Monday: Assam is set to become a crucial trade gateway with the development of the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), a significant infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting the region’s economic potential. Officials have stated that the MMLP will position Assam as a key hub for trade, facilitating seamless transportation of goods between the Northeast and other parts of India, as well as international markets.

The logistics park, located in Jogighopa, is a part of the government’s larger initiative to improve the region’s logistics and trade infrastructure. It will integrate multiple modes of transport, including road, rail, and waterways, to create a streamlined system for the movement of goods. This is expected to significantly reduce transportation costs and improve supply chain efficiency.

A senior official emphasized the importance of the MMLP, stating, “The Multi-Modal Logistics Park will serve as a vital link between the Northeast and global markets, making Assam a focal point for trade and commerce.” The park is designed to accommodate large-scale cargo movement, offering warehousing, container handling, and value-added services to enhance trade flows.

The project is also expected to provide a major economic boost to the region by attracting investments, generating employment opportunities, and improving Assam’s overall infrastructure. Additionally, it will enable the export of local goods such as tea, textiles, and handicrafts to international markets, further enhancing the state’s economic prospects.

With the MMLP poised to transform Assam into a strategic trade gateway, the state is on track to play a more prominent role in both national and international commerce, solidifying its position as a critical logistics hub in the Northeast.

