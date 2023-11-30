19 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 1, 2023
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 teams announced

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

New Delhi, Nov 30: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named the 20 teams for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, starting on 4 June 2024. The Men’s National Cricket Team will take part in the tournament hosted by West Indies and the USA.

The tournament, following the Twenty20 International format, will feature 20 overs per match. It will be part of the One Day International (ODI) format series, with 20 teams competing in a total of 55 matches. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule will be released soon on the official website t20worldcup.com.

Of the 20 teams, 18 have been decided, with the remaining two yet to be announced. Nepal and Oman have qualified for the tournament after a long time. Fans are advised to book their tickets online as soon as they are available, due to limited availability.

This World Cup will be the first to host matches in the United States. Further details about the tournament will be updated soon.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
