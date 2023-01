HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan17: Zangam defeated Phoenix by 5 wickets in the second semi-final of the 5th Assam Premier Club Championship played at the Durbar Field on Tuesday organised by Sivasagar District Sports Association. Phoenix scored 135 runs in 33.2 overs, while Zangam scored 139 for 5 in 30.5 overs.

Mrinal Dutta was adjudged the man of the match for his 69-ball 46. The final of the zonal fixture will be played between Griffon and Zangam on January 19.