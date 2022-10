Bornil Akash Changmai And Shanti Priya Hazarika Shine In Badminton

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 10: Bornil Akash Changmai and Shanti Priya Hazarika of Sivasagar Girls’ College Sanskrity Badminton Academy won the mixed-doubles event in All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament which came to an end in Puella Gopichnad Academy, Hyderabad on Monday.

The duo defeated Ishaan Negi and Siddhi Rawat in straight games 21-18 and 21-15. They are undergoing training under Kabir Borah, Partha Dutta, Mausam Borgohain, Unil Kumar, Lalit Sarma, Sanu Baruah, and Girish Phukan.

Bornil Akash and Shanti Priya have been selected for the India Team to take part in the Asia Championship from Nov 29 in Thailand- informs Sanjay Mishra, secretary Badminton Association of India.