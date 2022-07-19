JTC-AITA Tennis Tournament Begins

HT Correspondent
JORHAT, July 18: The JTC-AITA championship series tennis tournament, a major national ranking event of the All India Tennis Association, in the under 16 age group of both boys and girls began at Jorhat Tennis Club on Monday.
In the opening day, unseeded Aklantajit Phukan of Assam caused an upset by defeating 5th seeded Abhiraj Dutta also of Assam 6-1, 6-0 in their second round match of the ongoing AITA CS 7 tennis tournament at Jorhat Tennis Club.
Monday’s results are as under:
Boys Under 16 year singles 1st Round Matches:
Ritik Rout bt Anidit Boruah 6-0,6-0
Jishnu Pr Das bt Abishek Tamuly W/O
Aryan Borah bt Ayaan J Dutta 6-2,6-0
Moharnab B Baruah bt Subendu Parida 6-0,6-1
Darshveer Singh bt Aryan M Deuri 7-5,4-6,6-1
Spandan K Saikia bt Prasurjya Borah 0-6,6-1,6-4
Girls Under 16 year Singles 1st Round Matches :
Sheevali Gogoi bt Utpalakshee Saikia 6-1,6-2
Prapti Baruah bt Mussabira Sabeeha 7-6,6-2
Boys Under 16 year singles 2nd Round Matches:
Antariksh Tamuly bt Ritik Rout 6-3,6-2
Chandogya Pathak bt Jishnu Pr. Das 6-0,6-1
Abhay Bharali bt Kshitiz Baheti 6-2,6-3
Parthiv Kalita bt Aryan Borah 6-3,6-1
Moharnab B Baruah bt Ramanuj Talukdar 6-1,6-3
Aklantajit Phukan bt Abhiraj Dutta 6-1,6-0
Subhasish Roy bt Spandan K Saikia 6=0,6-0
Jyotishman Boro bt Darshveer Singh 6-0,6-0
Girls Under 16 year Singles 2nd Round Matches :
Anshita Shukla bt. Debasmita Roy 6-0, 6-1
Neekita Kand bt. Pragya Nandini 6-0, 6-2