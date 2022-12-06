Dikhowmukh Biswajyoti Sangha lift trophy

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 5: Dikhowmukh Biswajyoti Sangha defeated Rajmai Krira Santha 2-1 to earn the champion’s trophy of the Interclub football championship in Sivasagar. The final was played in the Boarding Field. The trophies were given away by Punaram Mili, president, Sivasagar Sports Association, Manoj Bhagawati, Manoj Borthakur, secretary, Mrinal Chutia, Haren Duwara, Gautom Borgohain, Sarat Hazarika and other members of the association. Rakesh Taye of Dikhowmukh was adjudged the Best Player of the tournament. The winner will now play in the Sambala Basumatary Inter District Club Championship from Dec 16.

Hiren Gogoi, treasurer, AFA, was felicitated in the meeting.