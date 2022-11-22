18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
type here...

Four from Tinsukia dist qualify in black belt exam

SportsLocal Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representative Image
Representative Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 21: Four students from Tinsukia District have qualified the Black Belt Examination of Seikokai Karate International India, Assam which was held at Golaghat district two days ago.

- Advertisement -

The qualified students were Aayushi Das, Jaba Nanda, Tridib Sahu and Paragjyoti Sahu of sports karate academy under Tinsukia District karate do Association of Digboi and Samdang branches.

The students are undergoing training under the supervision of general secretary, founder and technical director of sports Karate Academy (SKA) Hemanta Das as well as Anita Gowala and Akash Kujur, co-instructor of sports karate academy.

The black belt inspection camp was attended as the observer by Saikokai Karate International India, Assam Chief Instructor and Examiner Renshi Nagen Bongjang.

Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
View all stories
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rupee Falls 7 Paise To Close At 81.81 Against US Dollar

The Hills Times - 0
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura 10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022 Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia
Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura 10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022 Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia