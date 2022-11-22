Four from Tinsukia dist qualify in black belt exam

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Nov 21: Four students from Tinsukia District have qualified the Black Belt Examination of Seikokai Karate International India, Assam which was held at Golaghat district two days ago.

- Advertisement -

The qualified students were Aayushi Das, Jaba Nanda, Tridib Sahu and Paragjyoti Sahu of sports karate academy under Tinsukia District karate do Association of Digboi and Samdang branches.

The students are undergoing training under the supervision of general secretary, founder and technical director of sports Karate Academy (SKA) Hemanta Das as well as Anita Gowala and Akash Kujur, co-instructor of sports karate academy.

The black belt inspection camp was attended as the observer by Saikokai Karate International India, Assam Chief Instructor and Examiner Renshi Nagen Bongjang.

Fifa World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Routine And Diet Plans Elegant Karishma Tanna Radiates Major Beach Aura 10 Best Destinations in Bhutan to Visit in December 2022 Janhvi Kapoor’s Graceful Style The Most Pleasant Honeymoon Destinations In Asia