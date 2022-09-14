Guwahati Student Bags Gold In 8th President Cup 2022, Nepal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: Modern English School, Kahilipara announced that one of its students, Deepjyoti Deka, of Class XII, has won a Gold medal in the Indo-Nepal Karate Championship-2022 held in Nepal on September 5 last.

Deka secured the first position in the 18+ Male Kumite (one of the leading Karate training) under +67 weights. He was part of Team Assam India, the only team from India participating in the championship. The championship also witnessed participants from other countries like Sri Lanka, Indonesia, South Korea, and Nepal.

Speaking about the championship and its benefit, Jonali Das, Principal of Modern English School, said, “It is a proud moment for the school that our student won a gold medal in an international competition. Deepjyoti Deka is a consistent performer and showed remarkable performance in the past state and inter-school level Karate competitions. With his performance, he builds a great reputation among his coaches and judges of national repute. We wish him all the best and hope that he will bring more honour to the school and the nation with his exceptional talent. School always supports sports and nurtures students like Deka by offering a conducive environment.”

Deepjyoti Deka, the 12th standard student of Modern English School, said, “I thank my school administration, coach, and my teachers for their constant support during my training and practice sessions. They have put a lot of effort into bringing my positives into the spotlight. I have worked hard to achieve the level required in such competitions. I look forward to participating in higher championships, making my school, parents, and teachers proud.”

Deka is also a member of the Assam Sports Karate Academy. The academy provides intense Karate training to its students to excel in the sport at the national and international levels. He is being trained under the coach Ganesh Debnath.