Golaghat Volleyball Club Win

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 6: Golaghat Volleyball Club has won the championship, while Manja Girls Club has bagged the runners up of the 1st Girls Volleyball championship played here at Karbi Club on Saturday last.

The tournament was organised by Karbi Club Volleyball Academy. Total seven teams had participated in the one-day tournament.

The champion team Golaghat Volleyball Club was awarded with trophy and cash prize sponsored by Jonathan Terang and the runners’ up team Manja Girls Club also received trophy and cash prize sponsored by Shena Ronghangpi.