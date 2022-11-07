21 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 7, 2022
type here...

Golaghat Volleyball Club Win

SportsLocal Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 6: Golaghat Volleyball Club has won the championship, while Manja Girls Club has bagged the runners up of the 1st Girls Volleyball championship played here at Karbi Club on Saturday last.

- Advertisement -

The tournament was organised by Karbi Club Volleyball Academy. Total seven teams had participated in the one-day tournament.

The champion team Golaghat Volleyball Club was awarded with trophy and cash prize sponsored by Jonathan Terang and the runners’ up team Manja Girls Club also received trophy and cash prize sponsored by Shena Ronghangpi.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Pakistan Make Dramatic Entry Into T20 World Cup Semis With 5-Wicket...

The Hills Times - 0