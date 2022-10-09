Sonitpur Team Shine In Assam State Karate Championship 

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, Oct 8: The 40-member Sonitpur team led by coaches Diganta Das, Rajiv Hazarika and team manager Bhupen Bora were placed in the second position in 2022 Assam State Karate Championship held on October 6 and 7 at Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium, Khanapara.

- Advertisement -

The tournament was attended by about 1200 competitors from 35 districts of Assam in the junior and senior categories. Prachurya Gogoi of Sonitpur team won the Gold in 75 kg kumite, Jayant Das won Gold in 84 kg kumite, Sudarshan Roy won Silver in 84 kg kumite, Suhail Ali won 1 Silver in kumite, Dibashree Sarma won 1 Bronze in kata, Bobin Limbu won 1 bronze in 67 kg kumite, Bhaskar Jyoti Nath won 1 bronze in 84 kg kumite, Binita Saharia won 1 Bronze in women’s 50 kg kumite, Queen Devi won 1 Bronze in 61 kg kumite, Sarjin Sahin Saikia won 1 Bronze in 68kg Kumite.

Hirak Jyoti Patangia, Safiqul Rahman and Prachurya Gogoi won Gold medal in the men’s team category and selected for the 2022 North East Olympics to be held in Shillong in November 2022. Sensei Sanjay Kumar Sahu and Sensei Manoj Kumar Nath from Sonitpur district had been judges in the competition.