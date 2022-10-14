22.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 14, 2022
ISPL 2022: Dima Hasao trounce Mara Council 4-1

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 13: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) defeated Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), Mizoram 4-1 in Thursday’s match of the first-ever Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League (ISPL)-2022 being held at Dimakuchi mini stadium in Udalguri district.

Baorindao Bodo of Dima Hasao netted the first goal against the Mara Autonomous in 16 minutes of the first half. Again, Baorindao scored two more goals in 49 & 62 minutes and Pauhuilungbe Pame scored a goal against the Mara Autonomous making it four goals.

Dicky Vabeihaokhey of Mara Autonomous reduced a goal against Dima Hasao by scoring a lone goal in the 21st minute and lost to Dima Hasao 1-4 goals.

Notably, the first ever inter sixth schedule premier league (ISPL)-2022 began on October 9 at Dimakuchi mini stadium in Udalguri district. Its closing ceremony will take place on October 23 scheduled to be held at SAI SAG Centre Titaguri in Kokrajhar.

The ISPL-2022 has been organised by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government for building a better net working, mutual understanding and to provide a platform to the youths in the field of sports across the north eastern region of India.

The league matches of the ISPL-2022 is also held at Dimakuchi mini stadium, Udalguri, District Sports complex Bathoupuri, Mushalpur and BDSA complex, Bijni.

The championship team would be awarded trophy & cash Rs 3 lakh, runners up team to conferred trophy & Rs. 2 lakh and third place holder team would be given away trophy & Rs 1 lakh respectively.

