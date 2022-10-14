ISPL 2022: Dima Hasao trounce Mara Council 4-1

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 13: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) defeated Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), Mizoram 4-1 in Thursday’s match of the first-ever Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League (ISPL)-2022 being held at Dimakuchi mini stadium in Udalguri district.

- Advertisement -

Baorindao Bodo of Dima Hasao netted the first goal against the Mara Autonomous in 16 minutes of the first half. Again, Baorindao scored two more goals in 49 & 62 minutes and Pauhuilungbe Pame scored a goal against the Mara Autonomous making it four goals.

Dicky Vabeihaokhey of Mara Autonomous reduced a goal against Dima Hasao by scoring a lone goal in the 21st minute and lost to Dima Hasao 1-4 goals.

Notably, the first ever inter sixth schedule premier league (ISPL)-2022 began on October 9 at Dimakuchi mini stadium in Udalguri district. Its closing ceremony will take place on October 23 scheduled to be held at SAI SAG Centre Titaguri in Kokrajhar.

The ISPL-2022 has been organised by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government for building a better net working, mutual understanding and to provide a platform to the youths in the field of sports across the north eastern region of India.

- Advertisement -

The league matches of the ISPL-2022 is also held at Dimakuchi mini stadium, Udalguri, District Sports complex Bathoupuri, Mushalpur and BDSA complex, Bijni.

The championship team would be awarded trophy & cash Rs 3 lakh, runners up team to conferred trophy & Rs. 2 lakh and third place holder team would be given away trophy & Rs 1 lakh respectively.