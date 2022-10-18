ISPL 2022: KAAC Beat Mara Autonomous District Council 2-1

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 17: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) defeated Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) of Mizoram 2-1 on Monday’s match of first ever inter sixth schedule premier league (ISPL) 2022 being held at Dimakuchi mini stadium in Udalguri district.

- Advertisement -

The KAAC has entered in the semi-final of the ISPL by defeating Mara Autonomous 2-1 goals in the match which has created strong sporting amusement among sports loving citizens.

Bikash Langmeh of KAAC netted first goal against the Mara in 8 minutes. Again Kiratop Tisso of KAAC scored another goal against the Mara in 15 minutes of the first half of which KAAC earned two goals.

- Advertisement -

Dicki Vabeihrokhe of Mara Autonomous District Council reduced the goal by scoring a goal against the KAAC in 44 minute within the first half and the match was led by KAAC 2-1 till the first half.

Bikash Langmeh of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council was adjusted as man of the match and awarded cash Rs. 10,000 on the day.

Notably, the first ever inter sixth schedule premier league (ISPL)-2022 was started on 9th October at Dimakuchi mini stadium in Udalguri district and closing ceremony will take place on 23rd October scheduled to be held at SAI SAG Centre Titaguri in Kokrajhar.

- Advertisement -

The ISPL-2022 has been organised by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Government for building a better net working, mutual understanding and to provide a platform to the youths in the field of sports across the North Eastern region of India.

Notably, the league matches of the ISPL-2022 is also held at Dimakuchi mini stadium, Udalguri, District Sports complex Bathoupuri, Mushalpur and BDSA complex, Bijni.

The championship team would be awarded trophy and cash Rs 3 lakh, runners up team to conferred trophy and Rs 2 lakh and third place holder team would be given away trophy and Rs 1 lakh respectively.