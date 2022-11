HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 3: The Assam Athletics Association (AAA) has selected three athletes from Diphu Athletic Academy to participate in the 37th National Junior Athletics Championship 2022 to be held from 11 to 15 November at Sports Authority of India Complex, Guwahati. The AAA has also conducted a coaching camp for the selected athletes from 2 to 8 November in Guwahati.