Ranji Trophy: Mumbai cruise to nine-wicket win over Maharashtra to earn full points

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Defending champions Mumbai got their Ranji Trophy campaign back on track with an emphatic nine-wicket win over Maharashtra in their second group A league game here on Monday, offsetting the heavy loss to Baroda in the opening game.
Needing 74 to win, Mumbai went into the final day at 13 for no loss.
While Ayush Mhatre’s (15) dismissal robbed them off a bonus point, Prithvi Shaw (39 not out off 36 balls) and Hardik Tamore (21 not out off 26 balls) earned six points for the team in just 13.3 overs.
This was after the 42-time champions lost to Baroda by 84 runs in the opening Ranji Trophy fixture but in the second match at the BKC ground, Mumbai excelled in all departments of the game.
The match was won and lost on the first day itself when Mumbai bowled out Maharashtra for 126 in their first innings and then rode on 17-year-old Mhatre’s smashing 176 and Shreyas Iyer’s belligerent 142 to score 441.
While Maharashtra fared much better in the second innings with centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and veteran Ankit Bawne, apart from a 98 from former India U-19 batter Sachin Dhas, the damage was already done.
Brief Scores
In Mumbai:
Maharashtra 126 and 388. Mumbai 442 & (Target 74) 75/1 (Prithvi Shaw 39 not out). Points: Mumbai 6; Maharashtra 0.
In Shillong:
Tripura 1st Innings 377/8. Meghalaya 222 and 138. Tripura won by an innings and 17 runs.

